Cuttack: As many as 49 NDRF jawans of 3rd Battalion, Mundali in Odisha’s Cuttack have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha, said sources on Monday.

All the jawans had recently returned after completing relief and restoration work in West Bengal where Cyclone Amphan had wreaked havoc last month.

According to sources, swab testing of as many as 177 NDRF personnel was conducted after they returned to the station from West Bengal. Out of which 49 of them tested positive for the deadly virus.

All of them were put in quarantine after one of their colleagues, who also had gone to the neighbouring State, tested positive on June 6. He is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in Cuttack.