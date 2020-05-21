Bhubaneswar: Fifty more COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, taking taking the total number of coronavirus recovered persons in the State to 393, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In a Tweet, the Health Dept said, 22 COVID-19 patients recovered from Ganjam, 15 from Balasore , five from Bhadrak, three each from Jajpur and Boudh, one each from Mayurbhanj and Rourkela.

To date, as many as 1103 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, among which seven persons have lost their lives. The State has now 703 active cases.