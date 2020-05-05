Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a new scheme under which an insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the regional transport officials (RTOs) and staff engaged in Covid-19 duty.

The Odisha Transport Commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda via a letter to the RTOs and Deputy Transport Commissioners, said that drivers and helpers of the vehicles requisitioned for the transportation of returnees in connection with Covid-19 shall be covered under the insurance scheme.

He directed the RTO officials to maintain records of the staff engaged in Covid-19 duty. He recommended, inclusion of personnel deployed through outsourcing in connection with Covid-19 related duties in the records.

The persons deployed at different border check posts, requisitioning of vehicles and railway stations for receiving the stranded persons coming from other states to Odisha shall also be eligible to claim the insurance.