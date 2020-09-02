5-yr-old boy gets trapped in boulder while taking bath in river in Odisha’s Boudh: Watch

Boudh: A five-year-old boy was reportedly trapped in the gap between two boulders when he was taking bath in the river on Wednesday in Boudh district of Odisha. ODRAF team is engaged in the rescue operation.

As per reports, a five year old boy had gone to the river along with his friends to take bath in Buruguda village under Purunakatak Police limits in Boudh district.

After getting information from the locals ODRAR team rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the boy. The rescue operation is underway.

Update

As per latest reports, After more than two hours of tough effort, ODRAF team managed to rescue the boy from the crevice of the rocks. His health condition is fine.