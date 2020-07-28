5-Yr-Old Boy Among 7 COVID Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises to 154

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in Odisha as the toll rose to 154, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths have been reported from Ganjam district, two from Rayagada district and one each from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar including a minor child.

The Details Of The Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Is As Follows

1. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.

2. A 72-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 31-year old male of Rayagada district.

4. A 56-year old male of Ganjam district .

5. A 45-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Bronchial asthma and Diabetes.

6. A 39-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 5-year old male child of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebral Palsy with seizure disorder.

Another COVID patient who died of other health complication has been identified of a 16-year old Covid positive female of Balasore district who expired due to Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia with immune suppression.