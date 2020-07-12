Puri: A group of miscreants reportedly attacked five youths leaving them critically injured at Kanas market in Puri district last night.

The victims have been identified as: Sasank Pradhan, Rupak Pradhan,Ganesh Pradhan, Balaram Jena and Balis Pradhan.

According the reports, the incident took place last night at the quarantine center in Kanas market area, while a group of miscreants hurled stones at the center and later chased and attacked them with sharp weapons as they were an eye-witness to a murder that took place in the year 2015 at Kanas Bazar area.

The youth sustained head injuries.

After the police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Community Health Center(CHC) in Kanas. After their health deteriorated they were shifted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Kanas Police have started investigation into the matter.