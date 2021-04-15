Bhadrak: In a sad incident a five year old kid and his 10 year old sister drowned in a water body on Thursday in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The incident took place at Gourangapur village in Sohada Panchayat under Dhamnagar Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the son and daughter of Manmatha Das, the priest of the Chaitanya temple in the village had gone to attend natural call to a nearby water body. First, the five year old kid Gyana Ranjan slipped into the deep water. As he could not come out, her sister rushed to save him but she also fell into the water body.

Later, youths of the village rescued the brother and sister from the water. However, by then the two had already died.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the brother and sister.