5-year-old kid dies after being administered wrong injection in Odisha

Jajpur: In a saddening incident, a five-year-old child died allegedly after being administered a wrong injection in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

One Surendra Mallick of Mugupada village under Dasharathpur police limits of the district took his son Omm Mallick to the medical shop of one Mitu Pati at Mandarkhand Square in the locality and requested him to provide some medicines. However, Pati allegedly administered two injections to the boy following which Omm fell unconscious.

Soon, the family members rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later, Surendra lodged a complaint in this regard with Dasharathpur police. Based on which police started an investigation into the matter.