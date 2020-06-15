Bhadrak: In yet another shocking incident of child sexual abuse, a five-year-old girl was raped in Charadia village under Bansada police limits in Chandbali tehsil of Bhadrak district. The incident came to the fore after the girl’s father lodged a police complaint yesterday.

As per reports, a 32-year-old youth identified as Bachu Mahalik (Bapi), son of Gandhari Mahalik forcibly took the girl and took her to an isolated place. He then allegedly raped the girl and fled the scene.

Later the victim reached her family members and narrated her ordeal, following which her father lodged a complaint against the youth at Bansada police station yesterday.

Acting on the plaint, police nabbed the youth and detained him for interrogation. The victim girl was sent to hospital for medical examination.