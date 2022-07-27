5 year old drowns in pond in Bhadrak dist of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a sorrowful incident, a five year old kid drowned in pond today in Anakha sahi village under Madhapur Panchayat of Chandbali block in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The deceased kid has been identified as daughter of Raju Gasar of Anakha sahi village.

According to reports, the kid had returned home from Anganwadi and she playing near the house premises.

While playing she went near the pond, which is situated in the backyard of the house.

Due to negligence while playing, the kid sneaked into the pond.

After searching for the kid for a while, the family members spotted the floating body of the kid in the pond.

The kid was rushed to Chandbali hospital for treatment, but the doctors her declared brought dead.

