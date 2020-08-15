5 year-old child among 3 electrocuted to death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, three people of a family were electrocuted to death in Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar here yesterday.

According to sources, Ladli Parwin, Najur Khatun and Tarbej Aalam received electric shock following which they were admitted at Bhubaneswar-based AIIMS hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, all of them died while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on Raghunathpur area after the untimely death of the three members of the same family.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after completion of postmortem.