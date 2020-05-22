Jharsuguda: A five-year-old boy from Mangal Bazar in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district has been tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday evening.

In a tweet, the District Magistrate appealed the people not to be panicked for the fresh positive case adding that the entire family of the affected child has been in Home quarantine since their return from outside the state.

Earlier two persons from the district were tested positive for COVID-19. However, they have been completely cured from the deadly infection and discharged from the designated COVID hospital post treatment.