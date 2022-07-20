5 year old boy killed as wall collapses in Odisha’s Khordha district

Khordha: In a tragic incident a 5 year old boy was killed after getting buried under a wall that collapsed on him. The incident took place in the Beguniamuli village in Arikima Panchayat under Bolgarh Block of Khordha district in Odisha yesterday night.

The deceased kid has been identified as Rahul, son of Babina Maharana of Beguniamuli village.

As per reports, Babina Maharana, the daughter of Prafulla Pradhan of Beguniamuli is residing at her father’s house along with her 5 year old kid for the last few years after abandoning her husband for allegedly torturing her.

Today, Rahul was playing in front of the house when the wall caved in upon him. And he was killed after getting buried under the wall. The villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the kid but by then the child was already dead.

Body of the kid has been sent to the hospital. A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the kid.