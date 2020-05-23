Jajpur: Five trucks have sunk into the river bed of Baitarani. The incident has taken place in Lingeswar ghat area under Panikoili police station jurisdiction of Jajpur district.

Sources say that the Hyva trucks were loading sand from Baitarani river bed with the help of a sand loading machine when water was suddenly released from the check dam leading to immediate flooding. The trucks and the sand loading machine got submerged, however the drivers and helpers managed to escape.

It is questionable that though Jajpur and Bhadrak have been declared COVID19 red zones, how the trucks were allowed to carry on with sand mining. Who had granted them permission to lift sand from a containment zone.

When questioned, the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Panikoili police station said over the phone that he did not have any information about the sand mining and that investigation will be done.

While filing of the report, the trucks and loading machine were still submerged in the river.