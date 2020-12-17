5 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1825

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,825.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 85-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 73-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Cerebrovascular Accident.

3. A 81-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 67-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 79-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.