5 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises to 1789

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,789.

Regret to inform the demise of five numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals:

1.A 74-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 49-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 51-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 52-year-old female of Puri district.

5.A 61-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease Stage-4 on MHD.