5 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,739

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus sees a decline mark in Odisha for second day as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,739.

The death details are as follows:

1.A 35-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 60-year-old male of Khordha district.

3.A 55-year-old male of Khordha district.

4.A 60-year-old male of Nuapada district.

5.A 50-year-old female of Nuapada district.

