Pic Courtesy: Indian Express

5 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, 2 From Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to remain the same past two days in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,765.

The death detailed list as follows:

1. A 55-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 79-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 59-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

4. A 50-year-old male of Nayagarh district.

5.A 72-year-old male of Puri district who was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports 409 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Surges To 3,20,803

State

Odisha Man Held By Delhi Police For Duping Job Aspirants

State

Higher Secondary Education Institutions Likely To Re-open Soon In Odisha

Business

Fuel Rates Fluctuate In Odisha Capital City Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.