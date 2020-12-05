5 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, 2 From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to remain the same past two days in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,765.

The death detailed list as follows:

1. A 55-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 79-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 59-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

4. A 50-year-old male of Nayagarh district.

5.A 72-year-old male of Puri district who was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.