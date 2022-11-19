5 students flee from school over torture, later rescued in Boudh

Boudh: Five students of Kaleswar residential school in Boudh fled from the school after constantly torture by school staff and later rescued.

According to sources, the students flee from the school as they were constantly tortured by teacher and cook. The children alleged that they use to beat the students and behave rudely with them.

Unable to bear the torture, the students fled from the premises of the school. Later, the five students were rescued by the police from Boudh bus stand.

More details awaited.