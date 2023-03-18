5 students among 8 arrested for trading ganja in Odisha

Koraput: As many as eight persons including five students were arrested on charges of transporting ganja in Odisha’s Koraput district today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anandapur police conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons from near Damanjadi Railway Station, said Anandapur SDPO Sanjay Mahapatra.

The arrested persons include three ganja mafias, two from Bihar, and five students, two from Anandapur and three from Semiliguda, Mahapatra added.

The SDPO further said that the accused persons were arrested while transporting the contraband to Anandapur from Damanjodi.

Apart from recovering 35 kgs of ganja from the possessions of the accused persons, police also seized the car (OD 02 Y 2424) in which the accused were transporting the ganja, said sources adding that the accused persons will be forwarded to the court after medical examination.