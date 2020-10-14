RPF

5 RPF officials from East Coast Railway receive commendation for their work during Covid-19 lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Five RPF officials from East Coast Railway have received commendation from Director General, Railway Protection Force, Railway Board, New Delhi for their exemplary performance during Covid-19 lock down period.

Anil Kumar Singh, Inspector/RPF/Puri, Praveen Kumar, Inspector/RPF/Cuttack, H. D. Sharma, Inspector/RPF/Jagadalpur,  Sabita Rath, Sub Inspector/RPF/Cuttack and  A. K. Sahoo, Constable at Naupada have received the commendation certificate of DG/RPF/Railway Board, recently.

Apart from security issues like watching stranded rolling stocks at different places, RPF ECoR has done commendable job in providing meals to the poor and needy and proper managing to serve meals in Shramik Special Trains, crowd management with social distancing for running of Shramik Special and other Special trains and distribution of face masks to passengers and employees engaged in Covid-19 lockdown time.

