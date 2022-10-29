5 robbers held for stealing in Cuttack, Rs 18 lakh seized

Cuttack: As many as 5 robbers who were responsible for conduction theft in a house in Mahanadi Vihar area of Cuttack have been arrested by the Chauliaganj Commissionerate police here in Odisha today.

The identity of the robbers is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports on 21st October, robbers had looted cash and jewelry from the victim’s house. Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the Chauliaganj police station. Soon, the police swung into action and initiated a probe into the matter as per the complaint.

However today, the police have arrested the robbers and seized cash of Rs.18 lakh from their possession. The sources from the police have also revealed that, they are a distant relative of the house owner.

