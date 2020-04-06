Police van collides with truck

5 Police personnel including a lady cop critically injured in road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur 

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur:  At least five police  personnel including a lady cop got critically injured in a road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur on Monday. Driver and helper of the truck and the driver of the Court Van, where the cops were aboard, were also received injury in this truck-van head on collision. The accident took place on the National Highway 16, near Brahmani bridge of Jajpur district.

According to reports, the Police van was on its way to Balasore from Cuttack Choudwar where the cops and a few prisoners were aboard. Near Brahmani bridge a truck came from the opposite side, lost control and collided with the police van. This led to the injury of 5 policemen. The driver and helper of both the vehicles also  got injured in the accident.

After getting the information, Dharamshala police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital. As their condition became critical the victims were  shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police are currently investigating the exact reason behind the accident.

Police Van Accident

