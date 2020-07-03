5 Police Personnel Of Berhampur Tests COVID-19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur:  Five police personnel of Berhampur Police have tested positive for Covid-19, informed Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra.

Berhampur SP via a tweet informed that Five Covid Warriors of Berhampur Police have tested positive. They are fine and under observation. Wish them all a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 positive cases in Ganjam district has risen to 1567 with 461 active cases. Out of which 1090 cases have recovered and 15 have succumbed due to this deadly Coronavirus.

