5 Police Personnel Of Berhampur Tests COVID-19 Positive
Berhampur: Five police personnel of Berhampur Police have tested positive for Covid-19, informed Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra.
Berhampur SP via a tweet informed that Five Covid Warriors of Berhampur Police have tested positive. They are fine and under observation. Wish them all a speedy recovery.
Five Covid Warriors of Berhampur Police have tested positive. They are fine and under observation. Wish them all a speedy recovery. #Covid_Warriors #Berhampur_Police_Fights_Covid @homeodisha @CMO_Odisha @DGPOdisha @odisha_police @igpsr
— SP BERHAMPUR (@SP_BERHAMPUR) July 2, 2020
Meanwhile, Covid-19 positive cases in Ganjam district has risen to 1567 with 461 active cases. Out of which 1090 cases have recovered and 15 have succumbed due to this deadly Coronavirus.