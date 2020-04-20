5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To Bhadrak, 2 To Balasore

5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To Bhadrak, 2 To Balasore

Bhubaneswar: 5 out of the 7 new coronavirus positive cases belong to Bhadrak. 2 of them belong to Balasore.

The information has been provided by the Information and Public Relation (I&PR Dept.) department of government of Odisha via a tweet.

Among the 5 people of Bhadrak who were tested positive 3 belong to Basudevpur and 2 belong Bhandaripokhori area. 5 Gram Panchayats (GPs) declared as Containment Zone. Restrictions imposed in both the blocks.

Five +ve cases have been reported in the following blocks Basudevpur: 3

Bhandaripokhari:2 Containment Zone notified in five GPs. Restrictions imposed in both the blocks. — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) April 20, 2020

It is noteworthy that Bhadrak had been declared as one of the “Cluster Hotspot” in the report of Government Of India recently.

With these 7 new cases, the tally of Coronavirus cases rises to 68 in Odisha. There are a total of 43 coronavirus positive cases. A total of 24 have been cured. 1 death has been reported from the state.

Contact tracing and follow up action is being carried on.