5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To Bhadrak, 2 To Balasore
Bhubaneswar: 5 out of the 7 new coronavirus positive cases belong to Bhadrak. 2 of them belong to Balasore.
The information has been provided by the Information and Public Relation (I&PR Dept.) department of government of Odisha via a tweet.
Among the 5 people of Bhadrak who were tested positive 3 belong to Basudevpur and 2 belong Bhandaripokhori area. 5 Gram Panchayats (GPs) declared as Containment Zone. Restrictions imposed in both the blocks.
— District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) April 20, 2020
It is noteworthy that Bhadrak had been declared as one of the “Cluster Hotspot” in the report of Government Of India recently.
With these 7 new cases, the tally of Coronavirus cases rises to 68 in Odisha. There are a total of 43 coronavirus positive cases. A total of 24 have been cured. 1 death has been reported from the state.
Contact tracing and follow up action is being carried on.
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 20, 2020