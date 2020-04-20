Pic Credits: Deccan Herald

5 Out Of 7 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Odisha Belong To Bhadrak, 2 To Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: 5 out of the 7 new coronavirus positive cases belong to Bhadrak. 2 of them belong to Balasore.

The information has been provided by the Information and Public Relation (I&PR Dept.) department of government of Odisha via a tweet.

Among the 5 people of Bhadrak who were tested positive 3 belong to Basudevpur and 2 belong Bhandaripokhori area. 5 Gram Panchayats (GPs) declared as Containment Zone. Restrictions imposed in both the blocks.

It is noteworthy that Bhadrak had been declared as one of the “Cluster Hotspot” in the report of Government Of India recently.

With these 7 new cases, the tally of Coronavirus cases rises to 68 in Odisha. There are a total of 43 coronavirus positive cases. A total of 24 have been cured. 1 death has been reported from the state.

Contact tracing and follow up action is being carried on.

