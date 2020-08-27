4 Of Family Killed in Road Accident In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, atleast four of a family were killed and two sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two cars at Nalco Chhaka in Odisha Capital late night on Wednesday.

The mishap happened at around 2 am at Nalco Chhaka.

The deceased has been identified as residents of Sailashree Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, the cops reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Capital Hospital.

Later, the Chandrasekharpur police have started investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Miscreants loot Gold, Silver worth Rs.70 lakh in Ganjam of Odisha

State

75 local contact cases among 216 new Covid-19 positives in Cuttack city

State

BMC Sets Up One More COVID Care Centre In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha schools, colleges to remain closed till Durga Puja holidays

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7