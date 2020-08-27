4 Of Family Killed in Road Accident In Odisha’s Capital

4 Of Family Killed in Road Accident In Odisha’s Capital

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, atleast four of a family were killed and two sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two cars at Nalco Chhaka in Odisha Capital late night on Wednesday.



The mishap happened at around 2 am at Nalco Chhaka.

The deceased has been identified as residents of Sailashree Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, the cops reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Capital Hospital.

Later, the Chandrasekharpur police have started investigation into the matter.