5 of family injured in bomb attack in Puri

Puri: At least five members of a family sustained injury after bombs were hurled indiscriminately in Sandhapur village under Puri Sadar Police limits in Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred due to a dispute over the ownership of 10 decimal of land in the village.

The injured persons have been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital here.

On being informed, police reached the village and began investigation into the matter.