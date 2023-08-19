5 Odia fishermen kidnapped by fish mafia rescued after 15 hours in Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: The five fishermen, who were kidnapped by fish mafias, have been rescued after 15 hours from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

According to sources, the five fishermen from Odisha have allegedly been kidnapped by a group of fishermen.

All the abducted fishermen are from Arjayapalli area in Ganjam district. Reportedly, around 19 fishermen from the area had gone for fishing activities in the sea in two boats in the wee hours of Friday. However, a trawler allegedly entered the ‘no fishing zone’. Following this, a quarrel picked up between the fishermen groups in mid-sea.

The Andhra Pradesh fishermen allegedly kidnapped the Odisha fishermen following the fight.

The police have rescued the five fishermen and initiated a probe into the matter. Further details awaited.