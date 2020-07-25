5 New Online Examination Centres For Odisha JEE

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities have announced five more cities to conduct online examination. The decision has been taken in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the entire country.

The five new cities where the OJEE will  be held are Angul, Baripada, Bargarh, Jeypore and Keonjhar.

According to a notification issued by the OJEE chairman, the students can choose or modify their choices as per their convenience due to the current situation arising from COVID-19 pandemics.

It has also been mentioned, the last date of online application process for different application forms has been revised. Candidates, who have already completed the application process, can also modify their choices of examination centres between July  24 and July 31.

