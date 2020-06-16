5 new COVID positive cases found in Bhubaneswar
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as five more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, the BMC said that five people have been tested positive for the COVID19 belonged to Satya Nagar, Nirankari Nagar, Patia and Dumduma areas.

Here are the details: 

The case which has been detected from Satya Nagar near over bridge is a 36-year-old male with travel history of Delhi.

The case which has been detected from Nirankari Nagar, near Jaydev Vihar, is a 22 year-old male and IT professional with travel history of Delhi.

Likewise, the positive case which has been reported from Patia, Sree Vihar, is a 25 year-old female linked with an earlier positive case.

Similarly, another positive case has been detected from Dumduma, HB Colony. He is 37-year-old man who has linked with an earlier positive case.

The fifth COVID case is  a 24-year-old male, a medical officer of Central Govt Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

The civic body also said that further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

