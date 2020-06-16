5 new COVID positive cases reported in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: As many as five more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.
In a Twitter post, the BMC said that five people have been tested positive for the COVID19 belonged to Satya Nagar, Nirankari Nagar, Patia and Dumduma areas.
Here are the details:
The case which has been detected from Satya Nagar near over bridge is a 36-year-old male with travel history of Delhi.
The case which has been detected from Nirankari Nagar, near Jaydev Vihar, is a 22 year-old male and IT professional with travel history of Delhi.
Likewise, the positive case which has been reported from Patia, Sree Vihar, is a 25 year-old female linked with an earlier positive case.
Similarly, another positive case has been detected from Dumduma, HB Colony. He is 37-year-old man who has linked with an earlier positive case.
The fifth COVID case is a 24-year-old male, a medical officer of Central Govt Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
The civic body also said that further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Jun 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/nJ5ztcWeek
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 16, 2020