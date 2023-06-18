5 NDRF jawans injured due to monkey attack in Cuttack
5 NDRF jawans got injured after being attacked by a monkey inside the Mundali campus in the Banki area of Odisha's Cuttack district.
Cuttack: In a shocking incident, five NDRF third battalion jawans got injured after being attacked by a monkey inside the Mundali campus in the Banki area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.
The jawans were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of them is said to be stable now.
According to sources, the forest department officials set up traps to capture the monkey.