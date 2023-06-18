5 NDRF jawans injured due to monkey attack in Cuttack

5 NDRF jawans got injured after being attacked by a monkey inside the Mundali campus in the Banki area of Odisha's Cuttack district.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, five NDRF third battalion jawans got injured after being attacked by a monkey inside the Mundali campus in the Banki area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The jawans were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of them is said to be stable now.

According to sources, the forest department officials set up traps to capture the monkey.

You might also like
State

Heatwave in Odisha: Sambalpur sizzles at 45.4 degrees Celsius

State

Mock drill held in Puri ahead of Rath Yatra

State

Odisha forester shot dead: Environment Minister vows strict action against poachers

State

Bhubaneswar records 33.2 degrees at 8.30 am; Jharsuguda boils at highest with 37.4…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans