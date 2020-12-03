5 More Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, 3 From Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to decline in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,755.

Regret to inform the demise of five numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 57-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & COPD.

2.A 59-year-old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 54-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 82-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 52-year-old male of Nayagarh district.