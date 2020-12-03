Pic Courtesy: Indian Express

5 More Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, 3 From Ganjam

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to decline in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,755.

Regret to inform the demise of five numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 57-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & COPD.

2.A 59-year-old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 54-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 82-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 52-year-old male of Nayagarh district.

You might also like
State

3 Women Posing As Customers Try To Loot Jewellery Store In Odisha

State

434 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3.2 Lakh In The State

State

12-Hr Birmitrapur Bandh By Congress Over Custodial Death

State

Titlagarh’s Muribahal Forest Ranger Under Vigilance Net In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.