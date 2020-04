5 more people test positive for Coronavirus in Odisha, total Covid-19 cases rise to 99

Bhubaneswar : Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 99, the Health Department said on Saturday.

All the five new cases are reported from Jajpur district in the state. With this the total number of COVID-19 positive case from Jajpur district increased to 17.