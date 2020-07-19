5 More People Die Of Coronavirus Infection In Odisha, Death Toll Rises 91

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in the state has risen to 91.

The details of the deaths are as follows:

1. A 70-year old female of Ganjam district.

2. A 67-year old Male of Jagatsinghpur district who was suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 44-year old Male of Ganjam district.

4. A 65-year old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Bronchitis.

5. A 39-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It is noteworthy that, two other Covid positive persons have lost their lives to other co-morbid conditions. The details are as follows: