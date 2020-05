Bhubaneswar: The District Magistrate (DM) of Jagatsinghpur has informed via a tweet that five patients affected with COVID19 have recovered and have been discharged.

In addition to the above information, the tweet says that one among them is a 70-year-old. An official confirmation on this is yet to be given by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The recovered patients now stand at 225 in the state of Odisha.