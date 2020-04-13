Pic Credits: The Statesman

5 More Coronavirus Patients Recover, Odisha Is Winning The Fight Says Health Department

By KalingaTV Bureau
63

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department has conveyed that 5 more coronavirus positive patients have recovered. It is great news for everyone.

All the 5 patients belong to Bhubaneswar. They have completely recovered and have now been tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

The information was shared tweet by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. With the combined efforts of all, Odisha is winning the fight against Covid! added the tweet.

