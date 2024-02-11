5-month-old dies after father slammed him to the floor in Bargarh

Padmapur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly slammed his son to the floor at Cherengajhanja village under Paikamal police limits of Bargarh district.

The accused father has been identified as Hemant Bhue.

Reports say, Hemant returned back to his home in a drunken state last night and asked his wife to give him some money. When the wife denied, things escalated and soon led to verbal spat. In a fit of rage, Hemant slammed his 5-month old boy to the floor and he died on the spot.

The locals saw this and informed the incident to the police. On being informed, the police reached the spot and detained Hemant and started a probe into the matter.