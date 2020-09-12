5 migrant labouers of Puri rescued from Tamil Nadu

5 Migrant labourers from Puri rescued from Tamil Nadu

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: At least five youths from Puri district, who were working as migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, were rescued with the help of the District Legal Authority.

As per reports, five youths from Khandighara area under Chandanpur Police Station of Puri district were working in Tamil Nadu. They were reportedly tortured by their employers. They had gone to work in a pharmaceutical company in Ponneri area in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. However, they had been engaged in welding works. Further, all five of them were reportedly confined in a room and were not given food for two days.

The five rescued migrant labourers have been identified as Rajat Kumar Nayak, Subrat Kumar Nayak, Sukanta Swain, Prabhat Kumar Pradhan and Balaram Swain of Khandigar area.

After knowing about it, their family members had complained. Accordingly, Puri District Judge Bidyut Kumar Mishra issued a directive to the District Legal Services Authority of the concerned district in Tamil Nadu and the five were rescued.

