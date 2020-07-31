5 Members Including Infant Critical in Fire Mishap at Odisha’s Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, five persons of a family including a 20-day old infant were critically injured in a fire mishap while sleeping in their house at Girang village under Marsaghai police limits in Kendrapara district.

As per reports, one Tukuna Barik and his family members were fast asleep when fire broke out in their house. It is suspected that someone had intentionally set the house on fire as all its doors were found locked from outside.

Soon after the incident, all the five injured were immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) in Bhadrak and after their health deteriorated they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The firefighting team reached the spot and doused the flames and the cops have started probe into the matter.

 

