Bhubaneswar: A five-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) has arrived in Bhubaneswar today. The NSG team will inspect the security of various historic temples across Odisha.

Today a mock drill has been conducted in the Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar along with the help of the state police force.

It has been scheduled that the team will inspect the security arrangements of Konark temple on Wednesday and the security of Jagannath temple in Puri on Thursday.

IG Operation Amitabh Thakur has been appointed as the nodal officer for the inspection.

During the four day tour the NSG team will also conduct a mock drill with the Odisha police.