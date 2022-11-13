5 lakh looted from sweet shop vehicle in Odisha

loot from vehicle in odisha
Representational Image

Salipur: A loot has taken place under Nischintakoili police limits in Salipur block of Cuttack from the Bikalananda Kar pick-up van.

As many as three miscreants have allegedly looted as much as rupees five lakh cash. The incident has taken place in Ranipada area under Nischintakoili police limits.

It is worth mentioning that, yesterday a loot had taken place from an elderly couple late in the evening yesterday. Jewelry worth lakhs has been looted from them.

It is noteworthy that within 24 hours two loots have taken place. The police is enquiring into the matter.

Further reports in this case is awaited.

