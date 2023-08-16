5 labourers critically injured in Balasore of Odisha, one still trapped

Soro: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, as many as five labourers have been critically injured in a blast in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, as many as five labourers have been critically injured in the blast at the crusher unit at Bagudi area under Soro block in Soro police limits of Balasore district.

Latest reports, suggest that yet another labourer has been trapped under rubble following the blast.

It is worth mentioning that, the injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Detailed report in this regard is awaited. Rescue operations for the stuck labourer is still underway.