5 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least five people were killed while three others were injured after being struck by lightning in different places of Odisha today.

One Jamuna Mallick of Dhobasila village under Nilgiri police station limits of Balasore district died after lightning struck her while planting paddy saplings today. Her body was sent to the Nilgiri Sub-divisional Hospital for postmortem.

Likewise, lightning struck on one Jema Mallick of Talapada village under Tihidi police station limits of Bhadrak district causing her death while planting paddy saplings this afternoon.

Lightning strike also killed a minor girl at Ghosara village in Bonai block in Sundargarh district and farmer at Hatadihi under Anandapur sub-division in Keonjhar district.

Similarly, a farmer of Padanpur village under Banki Dompada block died in a lightning strike. He has been identified as Kulu Das.

One Litu Mallick of Krushnapur, Manjulata Nayak of Talapada village and Sasmita Roul of Randia village in Bhadrak district were critically admitted at the district headquarters hospital after they were struck by lightning today.