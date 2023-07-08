5 journalists from State to get Odisha Journalism Award-2023

State
Odisha Journalism Award-2023
Soumyajit Patnaik, Chief Editor, Kalinga TV

New Delhi: The Odisha Journalism Award-2023 will be presented on the 22nd of this month at the India International Center in New Delhi on behalf of the leading Odia institution Pallibani Mission. Ramchandra Nath, chairman of Pallibani Mission, informed in a press release.

Chief Editor of Kalinga TV Soumyajit Patnaik, DGM (News) Bhabani Shankar Tripathy of ‘Sambad’, Executive Editor of Argus News Durgashish, Western Odisha Chief of OTV Manoranjan Joshi and Chief News Coordinator of Prameya Sudeep Kumar Rout will be felicitated with the Odia Journalism Award-2023.

Along with this, journalist Sarada Lahangir will also be awarded in the Pratibha Patnaik Excellence Journalism Award category, which was started by the Pallibani Institute this year. This award will be given every year for the best contribution by women journalists.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and Chairman of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balakkrishna will grace the Odisha Journalism Awards as chief guests. Priya Sehgal, executive editor of News X, will moderate the program.

