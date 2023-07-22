5 inter-state robbers arrested from Sundargarh of Odisha

In a huge success for the Odisha police as many as five inter-district robbers have been arrested from Sundargarh district.

The robbers used to steal Televisions, solar panels, and inverters, said reliable reports on Saturday. The articles were stolen from various schools, offices, etc.

It is also worth mentioning that as many as three four-wheelers have been seized from them by the police.

Furthermore, such thefts have been going on for more than two years, assets worth more than Rs. 30 lakhs have been seized by the police.

A probe has been initiated to know the details of the gang and how the network works. Detailed report in this matter is awaited.

