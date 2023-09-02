5 injured in road accident in Balasore of Odisha

Jaleshwar: In a recent case of road accident, five people were reported critical injured. The accident took place near National Highway 60 under Rupsa police station in Balasore.

The accident involved a pickup van with a driver and a four passengers. The accident occurred due to head-on collision.

Soon after receiving the news, Rupasa police reached the spot and rescued the critically injured people.

The injured people were taken to the Balasore hospital from the Jaleswarapur area in ambulance.

Further details are awaited.

Yet another accident has taken place in Odisha on Wednesday where 7 kanwariyas were reported critically injured. The accident took place during the late night hours of last night.

The accident took place near Chandpur village of Ganjam district, under the limits of Nuapada Police station. Reportedly, a group of kanwariyas was on its way to the Tikarpada Shiva temple from the Maulabhanja river when an over speeding bike coming from the opposite direction hit the group, causing the accident.

The driver of the bike was reportedly injured as well. The injured were rushed to the Bomokei Primary Health centre in Ganjam. Later, they were shifted to the Brahmapur MKCG hospital for necessary medical assistance.