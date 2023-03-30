Bhubaneswar: 5 held in Bhubaneswar Jagannath Nagar senior citizen kidnap case. Police also seized the car in which the miscreants had kidnapped the senior citizen. It is to be noted that a senior citizen had been kidnapped from Jagannath Nagar area in the capital city of Odisha on March 25.

The prime accused of the case has been identified as Tikina while the other accused persons are Kuna Nayak alias Kalia, Rajesh Das alias Raja, Prashanta Nayak alias Kurupa Ananda Panda alias Banu. All these accused persons are from Penthakata area of Puri. Nirod Kumar Swain alias Tikina is from Balangir district.

As per reports, on March 25, 2023 the senior citizen had visited his under construction house situated at Lane 8 in the Jagannath Nagar area in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. When he was then returning, the miscreants kidnapped him. Later they demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore by making a phone call to the victim’s wife. Accordingly, she had lodged a missing complaint at Laxmi Sagar Police station on that day.

On the basis of the complaint Police registered a case under section 364 of IPC and swung into action. A special squad team and a team of Laxmi Sagar Police were carrying out the probe.

During the course of investigation Police came to know that the kidnapped man had been kept at a house in Delang area. After Police reached there the kidnappers fled from the scene and today 5 of the accused persons were arrested.