5 held for attempt to murder by hurling bomb in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons including the contractor who allegedly had given the ‘supari’ have been arrested today in Bhubaneswar. Out of the five, four persons are habitual criminals.

As per reports, on February 17, bombs had been hurled on Duryodhan Nayak alias Tuaan. Accordingly, a car got damaged while Duryodhan was critically injured.

It has been learnt that the crime has been done due to business enmity. From the investigation it has been reportedly learnt that a contractor named Bharat Mohapatra from Paradeep had business enmity with Duryodhan.