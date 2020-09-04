Banki: A five feet long snake has been spotted in Banki inside the home of a person. The cobra was spotted in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The residents of the house in which the snake was found were at their wits end as flood water was everywhere and on top of that was the snake.

All the residents of the house were forced to spend their days in one room of the house as the other one had been occupied by the serpent, till help arrived.

Reports say, the house belongs to a retired teacher.

As the flood waters receded a bit, the snake helpline members were contacted and came to their rescue. The snake helpline members said that such sightings are common during the floods.