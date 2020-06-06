5 from Bhubaneswar among Odisha's Covid positive tested cases of today

5 from Bhubaneswar among Odisha’s Covid positive tested cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Among the COVID positive cases found in the last 24 hours in Odisha, 5 are from Bhubaneswar. BMC intimated about it via a tweet in its official handle today.

The tweet reads: “Update on newly detected COVIDー19 cases in the last 24 hrs under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on 6th Jun 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance.”

The five said cases were found from Dumduma, old town, Ghatikia, Pokhariput and Gajapati Nagar. The case from Old town is a Gujarat returnee, while the two cases from Dumduma and Ghatikia are West Bengal returnee. The case from Pokhariput is a Delhi returnee, said BMC.

Out of the five cases, four were in Home quarantine.